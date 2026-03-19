Three arrested for bid to murder youth in Yashodhara Nagar

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Nagpur: A minor dispute over drinking water escalated into a violent assault in the Yashodhara Nagar police station limits, leaving a 23-year-old youth seriously injured.

The victim, Sheikh Mustafiz Sheikh Nawaz (23), a resident of Majri slum near Madina Masjid, was allegedly attacked on the evening of March 16 following an argument outside his house with accused Asif Ali Shaukat Ali (51).

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According to police, nursing a grudge after the altercation, the main accused later returned to the spot along with his associates, Mukaddas Sheikh Sharif (29), a resident of Majri slum, and Sufiyan Sameer Sheikh (19) from Nizamuddin Colony, along with two juveniles.

The group allegedly abused the victim and assaulted him with fists and kicks. During the attack, Mukaddas Sheikh Sharif reportedly issued death threats and, in a fit of rage, picked up a stone from the road and struck the victim on the head with an intention to kill, causing grievous injuries.

The injured youth was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint, Yashodhara Nagar Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police Sub-Inspector Anant Patil has arrested the three accused, while further investigation is underway.

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