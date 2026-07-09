Published On : Thu, Jul 9th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

3rd BRICS Transport Working Group Meeting Begins in Nagpur, Maharashtra

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The 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group (TWG) Meeting commenced in Nagpur today under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026, bringing together senior officials from BRICS Member Countries to advance cooperation on sustainable, resilient and future-ready transport systems.

Over the next two days, the delegates will deliberate on key policy priorities covering sustainable transport infrastructure, clean mobility, logistics resilience and multimodal connectivity, while strengthening institutional cooperation to address emerging global transport challenges.

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Welcoming the delegates, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Shri V. Umashankar, reaffirmed India’s commitment to collaborative and inclusive development guided by the timeless principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

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