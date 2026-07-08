Bribe trap goes awry: Sitabuldi PSI snatches hidden recorder, escapes ACB net

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Nagpur: An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) operation to catch a newly appointed Police Sub-Inspector allegedly accepting a bribe took a dramatic turn when the officer reportedly detected the trap, snatched a concealed voice recorder from the complainant and fled the scene before investigators could move in.

The incident, which has embarrassed the ACB and raised fresh questions about alleged corruption within the police force, occurred near Ganesh Tekdi, where the Bureau had laid a carefully planned trap based on a bribery complaint against the officer posted at Sitabuldi Police Station.

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According to senior ACB officials, the PSI, who had completed his probation barely a month ago, came under suspicion after a driver accused him of demanding Rs 30,000 to remove his name from an FIR registered in connection with a road accident.

The complainant alleged that the officer threatened to keep him as an accused in the case unless the money was paid. Unwilling to give in to the alleged demand, the driver approached the ACB and lodged a written complaint.

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After conducting a preliminary verification of the allegations, ACB officials decided to lay a trap. As part of the operation, the complainant was fitted with a concealed voice recorder and instructed to meet the PSI to negotiate and hand over the bribe, while secretly recording the conversation as evidence.

However, the operation took an unexpected turn when the PSI allegedly sensed something was amiss. During the meeting, he reportedly frisked the complainant, discovered the hidden recording device in his pocket and immediately snatched it away.

Before the waiting ACB team could intervene, the officer allegedly sped away on his two-wheeler, escaping with the recorder and leaving investigators without the crucial piece of evidence they had hoped would strengthen their case.

Despite the dramatic escape, senior ACB officials maintained that the investigation is far from over. They said efforts are underway to recover the missing voice recorder, which will be sent for forensic analysis in an attempt to retrieve any recorded conversation that may have survived.

Interestingly, although the officer allegedly fled with the recording device, the ACB has not registered a criminal case against him at this stage. Instead, the Bureau has decided to recommend a departmental inquiry into his conduct while continuing its probe into the bribery allegations.

The episode has sparked fresh debate over integrity within the police force, coming barely a month after the ACB registered a separate bribery case against a woman police sub-inspector. Investigators are now examining whether further legal action can be initiated depending on the evidence recovered during the ongoing inquiry.

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