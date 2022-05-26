“Breathe 2022 – National Pulmonology Conclave organised in City”

Advertisement

“Breathe 2022 – National Pulmonology Conclave” wasorganized by One Healthcare in association with Vidarbha Chest Society on 22nd May 2022 at Hotel Centre Point.The “Breathe 2022 – National Pulmonology Conclave” was a 1 day academic session and hands on workshop.

The program was the first respiratory Conference conducted in the past 3 years since the start of COVID 19 pandemic. It was attended by more than 125 pulmonologists, physicians and physiotherapists from Mumbai, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The program started with a Respiratory Quiz attended by post graduate students from medical colleges. This was followed by a clinical session of lectures by international and national faculty. The first talk was delivered by Dr Irfan Rahman from Rochester University who spoke about COPD and changes during COVID-19. Dr Rahman completed his PHD from Nagpur University and was recently awarded the 2022

American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) Recognition Award for Scientific Accomplishment.