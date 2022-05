Advertisement

Nagpur: In a development that sent shock waves among legal fraternity in Nagpur, Adv Pravin Tapase reportedly committed suicide by jumping into Ambazari Lake on Wednesday night. The exact reason behind the lawyer taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

A member of Nagpur High Court Bar Association, Adv Tapase (Notary) was a resident of Chandan Nagar near Government Medical College and Hospital.

Details are awaited.