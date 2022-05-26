55 tonnes of coal seized from 4 illegal depots near WCL’s Gondegaon mine

Advertisement

Nagpur: Four different illegal coal depots were started behind WCL’s Gondegaon Open Mine restricted area, Gondegaon slums and Bhatia Coal Washery. All these illegal depots were raided by a joint team of Kanhan Police and WCL authorities. The team seized 55.7 tonnes of coal worth Rs 4.45 lakh. A case has been registered against all at Kanhan Police Station Cops are investigating the key accused in the case.

According to the information received, during the patrolling in New Tekdi area on May 24, the Gondegaon Open Mine in-charge security officer Hariram Lalmohan Yadav (43), security guards Jangloo Wadandre, Mohd Wazir, along with MSF jawans Kishan Beldar, Ashish Tandekar and Shailendra Taide got secret information that piles of coal was illegally stored in a depot behind Gondegaon Bhatia Band Coal Washery Company. Since the coal depot was of Midhun Nadar, the cost of the seized coal is Rs 8,000 per tonne valued at 1,57,600 and was deposited in the coal depot. Kanhan police has registered a case against accused Mithun Nadar under Section 379 of the IPC on the complaint of Hariram Yadav.