Breaking News : Dhaba owner killed by staff member in Hingna

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a dhaba owner was killed by one of his staff members at his eatery off outer ring road in Hingna area on Friday night.

The accused identified as Nikhil Dhabarde allegedly slit the throat of his employer Praveen Satpute who runs Tandoor dhaba under Hingna police station.

Dhabarde was reportedly enraged with Satpute over some work issues. Hingna police arrested him within hours after he committed the crime.

More details are awaited.