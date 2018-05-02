Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Aug 1st, 2020

    Breaking News : Dhaba owner killed by staff member in Hingna

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a dhaba owner was killed by one of his staff members at his eatery off outer ring road in Hingna area on Friday night.

    The accused identified as Nikhil Dhabarde allegedly slit the throat of his employer Praveen Satpute who runs Tandoor dhaba under Hingna police station.

    Dhabarde was reportedly enraged with Satpute over some work issues. Hingna police arrested him within hours after he committed the crime.

    More details are awaited.

