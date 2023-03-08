International conference on ‘Asian Scenario on Infrastructural Development’ in Nagpur on March 10, 11

Nagpur: The International Conference on “Asian Scenario on Infrastructural Development” organized by Indian Concrete Institute, Nagpur Centre is a two-day event scheduled to take place on 10th & 11th March 2023 at Radisson Blu, Nagpur, informed Dr H D Chandewar, Chairman, ICI-NC here, on Wednesday.

Dr Chandewar was addressing a press conference at Press Club. Dr Swapneel Satone, Organising Secretary, Er P S Patankar, Er Manoj Kawalkar, Principal Convener were present on the dais on this occasion.

The conference aims to bring together professionals, Consultant, Manufacturer, Government Officers, researchers, and scholars from different parts of the world to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in infrastructure development in the Asian region, Dr Chandewar said.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India consented to be the Chief Guest of inaugural function.

The conference will cover various aspects of infrastructure development, including transportation, energy, water, waste management, and sustainable development. The event will feature keynote speeches by esteemed international speakers like Dr Sanjay Belsare (DG, MERI, WRD, GoM), Ar Cristopher Benninger (CCBA Design), Mike Sposetti (GTM, TBM, Dubai), Dr. Caijun Shi (Prof, Uni British Columbia), Florian Krenn (MD, Geoconsultant India Pvl. LId), Er. Vinay Gupta (CEO & Director, Tandon Consultant, New Delhi), Prof Pradeep Kumar (Director, CSIR, Roorkee, Dr. Debi Kaunugo (Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR, Roorkee, Amit Barde (Head, Precast L&T, Mumbai), Dr. Suriya Prakash (Professor, IIT Hyd), Dr. Shishir Bansal (CE, CPWD, Gol, New Delhi, Dr. Anna Bras (Liverpool John Moores Uni, UK), Ar. Venkat Pillai (VP Design Studio, New Delhi, Nilotpol Kar (MD, Master Builders), Dr Manish Kumar (IT Gandhinagar). It provides a great opportunity for participants to share their innovative ideas, research findings, and best practices in infrastructure development. The event will facilitate discussions on the latest technological advancements and innovative approaches in the field of infrastructure development.

The conference is being organized by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) Nagpur Centre, which is a leading professional body that promotes excellence in the use of concrete and allied products in the construction industry. Principal Convener – Er Manoj Kawalkar, Convener- Er P. S Patankar, Organising Secretary – Dr Swapneel Satone, Chairman of ICI Nagpur Centre, Dr. H. D. Chandewar, Er. Vivek Naik, Dr. A. M. Pande, Dr. K. C. Tayde and team are working tirelessly to ensure the success of the conference.

The conference provides an excellent opportunity for participants to network with professionals, Consultant, Manufacturer, Government Officers, researchers, and scholars from various countries and sectors. Overall, the International Conference on “Asian Scenario on Infrastructural Development” promises to be an informative and exciting event that will contribute to the development of better infrastructure policies and practices in the Asian region.

Vidarbha Development Industrial Corporation (VIDC) is a Chief Parton and WRD, PWD, NHAI, CPWD, ACCE, MJP, MMRDA are the supporter for ASID2023.

