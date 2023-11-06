Round Table India and Cinepolis Illuminate the Lives of 10,000 Children with Free Cinema Day

National, DTBD — Cinépolis in association with Round Table India, is thrilled to announce the return of its much-anticipated annual CSR initiative, ‘Let’s All Go To Cinépolis.’ This heart-warming initiative is dedicated to the belief that ‘Cinema is for All,’ aiming to share the enchantment of movies with children across the country. Since its inception in 2014, this initiative has been a bridge to boundless inspiration for thousands of young minds.

“Imagine a world where dreams know no bounds, where children can experience the magic of cinema. Cinépolis India has been making this dream a reality, year after year, by nurturing young minds through exposure to the world of movies,” says Mr. Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India.

Tr. Robin Agarwala, National President, Round Table India, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “Join us in this heartwarming journey wherein Round Table India collaborates with Cinepolis, to spread smiles like never before.”

The 2023 edition of ‘Let’s All Go To Cinépolis’ promises to be the most significant yet, with over 10,000 children from across the country set to participate. The event will take place on November 6, 2023, at Cinépolis properties spanning 38 cities across India, including 51 theatres.The children will have the opportunity to watch the inspiring movie “JAWAN” from the comfort of these state-of-the-art cinema venues. It’s a chance to bring radiant smiles to their faces like never before, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

‘Let’s All Go To Cinépolis’ has been instrumental in sparking joy and igniting smiles on the faces of thousands of children over the years.

Previous editions of the initiative have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless children:

●2014: 5,108 children in 16 cities

●2015: 3,783 children in 16 cities

●2016: 3,019 children in 12 cities

●2017: 5,458 children in 25 cities

●2018: 5,016 children in 17 cities

●2019: 6,500 children in 22 cities

●2022: 6,500 children in 23 cities

Cinépolis India and Round Table Indiaare proud to continue its commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of the less priviledged children. Through ‘Let’s All Go To Cinépolis,’ we aim to kindle their imagination, broaden their horizons, and give them the gift of experiencing the enchanting world of cinema.

About RTI

Round Table India (RTI) is an energetic youth organization focused on nation-building and striving to promote ‘service through fellowship’. We are present in over 138 cities and towns across the country, driven to contribute towards the society at large. Today, RTI has grown into a very strong non-profit association of more than 332 tables (chapters) across the nation.

RTI National Initiatives

Round Table India’s flagship program, Freedom Through Education (FTE), involves building classrooms, toilets and providing other infrastructure like drinking water facilities, libraries, science labs, sanitary pad dispensers etc. at schools across the country that cater to children from the less privileged sections of the society. In last 22 years, RTI has built over 8665 classrooms in over 3616 projects, impacting the lives of more than 9.53 million underprivileged children. In the last 10 years, RTI has built on an average one classroom a day, every day.

HEAL, which stands for “Healthcare Enhancement for Active Living” is an emerging project initiated by Round Table India with a mission to provide comprehensive healthcare support. Through this endeavor, the organization allocates its funds towards crucial areas such as mother and child care, eye care, accessibility, trauma care, and the establishment of ambulance centers. By focusing on these vital aspects of healthcare, Round Table India aims to make a significant impact and contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities in need.

About Cinépolis India

Cinépolis India is a group company of Cinépolis and is the 1st international cinema exhibitor in India. With the vision of lighting up the movie of one’s life with smiles and unforgettable moments, Cinépolis has always aimed at offering an unmatched experience to movie patrons. This has, in turn, led to numerous innovations and the company is credited with pioneering many firsts in the exhibition industry. Cinépolis introduced the concept of luxury cinemas to the world with Cinépolis VIP. As of the end of 2022, there are 93 Cinépolis VIP cinemas running successfully globally, and more are in the pipeline. Cinépolis has also pioneered the development of a special auditorium for little kids. The Cinépolis Junior Auditorium offers colourful bean bags, cushy sofas as well and lounger seating styles. The company currently operates 436 screens in India under the brand names of Cinépolis, Cinépolis VIP, and Fun Cinemas.

Cinépolis India has received numerous industry accolades over the years. In 2018, Cinépolis was awarded the ‘Best Multiplex – West’, ‘Best Multiplex – South’ and ‘Fastest Growing Chain’ at the Global Awards for Retail Excellence. In 2018, Cinépolis India was also awarded the “Most Trusted Brand of the Year” at Big Cine Expo 2018 and Images Most Admired Retailer – Entertainment at Indian Retail Forum 2018. In 2019, Cinépolis won MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer of the Year. In 2021, Cinépolis won IMAGES Most Admired Retailer for Tech Implementation. In 2022, Cinépolis won the Best Technology Adopter of the Year at the Big Cine Awards, the IMAGES Most Admired Concession Counter at Movie Theatre and the Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer of the Year: In-Store Technology at the India Retail Tech Awards. In the year 2023, Cinépolis won two prestigious awards – the IMAX Big Cine Award 2023 for ‘India’s Top Multiplex Chain of the Year’ and the Image Retail Award 2023 for the “Retail launch” category. Cinépolis had a remarkable achievement at the MAPIC India 2023, formerly known as India Retail Forum.

The event was attended by NRT 83 Chairman Rahul Gugaliya, NSRT 258 Chairman Kshitiz Agrawal, NTRT 299 Chairman Niraj Agrawal, City Coordinator Shubham Jain, NRT 83 Treasurer Shivagya Arora, Dhiraj Agrawal, Shashank Agrawal, Piyush Goyal, Ashwin Jain, Sawrabh Taori, Pratik Munot, Vikrant Thapar and other prominent members of Round Table India.

400 children from 4 government and Freedom-Through-Education Round Table schools in Nagpur had a fantastic movie experience, complete with popcorn and cold drinks during the interval. After the movie, they enjoyed delicious Mc Donald’s burgers and Mc Swirl ice cream before heading back home.

