Water pipeline washed away in nullah near University Library

Water supply of Dharampeth, Giripeth, Gorepeth, Ramdaspeth & Kachipura affected badly

Nagpur: Following heavy & incessant rains that lashed city throughout last night a part of bridge near University Library , Ramdaspeth collapsed in nullah resulting in damaging 100 mm dia water supply line.

30 meter long 100 mm dia supply line washed away with flow of nullah probably early in the morning. This was reveled in a inspection carried out by NMC-OCW Dharampeth zone team early this morning.

Following this damage water supply of Ramdaspeth, Kachipura, Gorepeth, Giripeth, Dharampeth, Gadga, MaharajBagh Road & Central Bazar road and near by areas has been affected & will remain affected badly..till completion of work.

NMC-OCW has closed closed valve at Central Mall to save potable water going in nullah.

NMC-OCW has started restoration of pipeline work. Till restoration completes water supply in above mentioned areas will remain affected.

