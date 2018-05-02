Booty worth Rs 7.30 lakh stolen from Khamla house

Nagpur: In a house-breaking incident, unidentified burglars decamped with gold-silver ornaments and cash collectively valued at Rs 7.30 lakh in Pratap Nagar area here between Tuesday night and Thursday night.

The complainant owner of the house, Shrey Shashikant Bagde (32), resident of Plot No. 64, Agne Layout, Khamla, told Pratap Nagar police that he along with family had gone to Wardha on August 25 for Mahalaxmi Puja. Taking advantage of locked house, unidentified burglars broke open kick of main door and gained entry.

The criminals decamped with gold-silver ornaments worth Rs 6.70 lakh and cash Rs 60,000 kept in a bedroom cupboard. The theft came to notice of Shrey Bagde when the family returned home on August 27 night.

Pratap Nagar API Deodhar has registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for the burglars.