Booty worth Rs 3.35 lakh stolen from house in Ajni

Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 3.35 lakh were stolen from a house in Ajni police station area.

According to police, Harikrushna Vasudeo Hedau (70), a resident of Plot No 25, Welekar Nagar, near Siddheshwar Hall, had gone to Pune on June 27. The thief entered the house after breaking open the latch of the front door and decamped with Rs 5,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 3.35 lakh.

Advertisement

A case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by Ajni police. Further investigation is on.

House burgled in Pachpaoli

The house of 36-year-old Karuna Jitendra Gumgaonkar in Sobha Khet, under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli police station, was broken into by a thief. The burglary, which came to light on Sunday morning, resulted in the loss of Rs 71,000 in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 1.25 lakh.

Pachpaoli police have registered a case under the provisions of the IPC.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement