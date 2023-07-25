Vikas Thakre raises issue of Nagpur’s poor roads in Assembly

Mumbai/Nagpur: Raising the issue of bad condition of roads in the Second Capital City of Maharashtra in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre demanded special funds from the State Government to carry out the repairs.

Thakre also raised the issue of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) going soft on two tainted garbage operator agencies — BVG India and AG Enviro — due to political patronage.

During discussion on supplementary budget, Thakre said roads in all six Assembly constituencies in Nagpur, barring Civil Lines area which houses courts and high-profile offices, are in pathetic condition. “While commuting on Nagpur roads, it feels as if we are in a remote village,” he said.

Thakre demanded FIR against the garbage operators. “The NMC’s general body had passed a resolution to terminate contracts of the two operators nearly 18 months ago. However, the civic administration is yet to take any action,” he said.

