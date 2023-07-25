Girl consumes phenyl following harassment by ex-boyfriend in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A 19-year-old girl residing in the Hudkeshwar police station area is in critical condition after attempting suicide by consuming phenyl, following months of relentless harassment by her ex-boyfriend.

The victim’s relatives have accused the Hudkeshwar police for showing lethargic approach on their complaints. The accused has been identified as Rohit Vijay Solanki (21), a resident of Akash Nagar.

According to reports, Rohit had a romantic relationship with the victim. However, due to Rohit’s quarrelsome nature, the girl decided to distance herself from him. Despite this, Rohit persistently troubled her, stopping her on her way, verbally abusing her, and physically assaulting her on several occasions. He even resorted to creating disturbances outside her residence, reports claimed.

The victim had reported Rohit’s actions to the Hudkeshwar police on multiple occasions. However, the police had allegedly merely registered a non-cognizable offence (NC). This lack of concrete action only fuelled Rohit’s arrogance. According to police, on Sunday at 10 pm, the victim was returning home from work when Rohit intercepted her and forcibly took her to Besa Ghogali road to talk. There, he subjected her to further abuse and physical assault. He even threatened her with more violence if she refused to meet him daily. Deeply disturbed by the regular torture, the victim consumed phenyl. The family members rushed her to hospital. Her condition is reportedly critical.

A case under provisions of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

