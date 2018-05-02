Zone 2 police bust PSL betting racket in Sitabuldi, one arrested

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the team of Zone 2 police on Tuesday raided a flat in Sadashiv Apartment, Khare Town under Sitabuldi Police Station and found one person engaged in betting activities on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Lahore and Quetta. Besides cash, cops seized 7 mobile phones, three tabs, one macbook and other materials to the tune of Rs 5.27 lakh.

Police have booked accused Shubham Kumar Shankarlaal Roy (24), a resident of Barapatthar Seoni, Madhya Pradesh (MP).

According to police sources, Additional Police Commissioner, Navinchandra Reddy and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vinita S had received secret information regarding a betting den operated from Sadashiv Apartment. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the Special Squad of DCP Vinita S comprising, API Anchal Kapoor, PSI Kunal Dhurat, PSI Sachin Jadhav, Police Constables Anil Tripathi, Ramdas Narekar, Prashant Deshmukh, Rakesh Gotmare, Aashish Wankhede and Amit Bhure conducted the raid.

During the action, cops found Roy sitting in the rented flat, accepting bets on the PSL match played between Lahore and Quetta. Cops subsequently nabbed him and handed him over to Sitabuldi Police. An offence under Sections 4,5 of Maharashtra Gambling (Prevention) Act was registered at Sitabuldi Police. Further investigation is underway.