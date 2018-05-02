Booty worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from house in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants decamped with valuables collectively worth Rs 14 lakh from a house in Bajaj Nagar police jurisdiction in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A resident of 70 B, S-E Railway Colony, Yogesh Shriram Shende (37), told police that he along with family, had gone out of the station to attend a function between July 3 and July 4. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants sneaked inside his house by breaking the latch of the main door open and fled with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 14 lakh. The burglary came to fore at around 12 pm on Sunday morning when the family returned only to find the door lock broken and house ransacked.

Bajaj Nagar API Tambe registered a case against accused under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

Kalamna theft:

In another such incident, complainant Sureshchand Matahinch Pandey (48) with his spouse had gone to the hospital to see a relative on Sunday night. On their way to home, the couple noticed a man coming out from their locked house at around 9 pm. The middle-aged couple raised an alarm. However, the man managed to flee from the spot. On inspection, the couple found valuables worth Rs 82,000 stolen by the man.

Based on the complaint Pandey, Kalamna police have registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.