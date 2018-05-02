Money-lender booked for abetting suicide of young man in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have booked a money-lender on the charges of abetting suicide of a young man who failed to return money with high interest.

A resident of Flat No. 102, Sundaram Apartment, Bhilgaon, Kamptee Road, Aditya Vinod Bhutad (29), ended his life by consuming a poisonous stuff. He consumed the arsenic stuff between 2 pm and 2.30 pm on July 30. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Asha Hospital but was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). During the course of treatment, Aditya succumbed around 2 pm on July 31. Yashodhara Nagar police, at that time, had registered a case of accidental death and started a probe.

During the investigation, cops came to know that the deceased Aditya had taken Rs 50,000 from accused Pranay Gaekwad, resident of Bhilgaon. However, the accused Pranay demanded total Rs 85000 including interest from Aditya. As Aditya was unable to pay the amount due to poor financial condition, he was abused, beaten and threatened of dire consequences by the accused frequently. Fed up with the mental and physical torture, Aditya committed suicide by consuming a poisonous stuff.

Yashodhara Nagar police constable Gajanan, based on probe report and a complaint lodged by Shubham Vinod Bhutad (26), booked the accused Pranay Gaekwad under Section 306 of the IPC and launched a thorough investigation. No arrest has been made so far.