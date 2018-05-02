Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Oct 1st, 2019

Booty worth Rs 1.60 lakh stolen from Gopal Nagar flat

burglary

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants broke into a Gopal Nagar based flat in broad day light and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1,60,000 on September 30. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Pratap Nagar police.

In his complaint, 36-year-old Yashwant Ramprasad Verma, a resident of Flat No. 29, Vaishnavi Apartment, Gopal Nagar told police that, he had gone to hospital between 11.30 am and 2 pm when the burglars sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and fled with gold and silver ornaments besides cash kept in steel almirah to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh. The burglary came to fore when Verma returned home only to find his house in ransacked state and valuables kept in the closet missing.

Based on the complaint lodged by Verma, Pratap Nagar police have booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

