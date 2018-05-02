Booty worth Rs 1.60 lakh stolen from Gopal Nagar flat

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants broke into a Gopal Nagar based flat in broad day light and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1,60,000 on September 30. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Pratap Nagar police.

In his complaint, 36-year-old Yashwant Ramprasad Verma, a resident of Flat No. 29, Vaishnavi Apartment, Gopal Nagar told police that, he had gone to hospital between 11.30 am and 2 pm when the burglars sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and fled with gold and silver ornaments besides cash kept in steel almirah to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh. The burglary came to fore when Verma returned home only to find his house in ransacked state and valuables kept in the closet missing.

Based on the complaint lodged by Verma, Pratap Nagar police have booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.