Married woman ends life by jumping from building in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A married woman ended her life by jumping from third floor of a building where she was residing in Hudkeshwar area here on Monday. Exact cause of the woman taking the extreme step could not be known immediately.

The deceased as been identified as Sonali Amardeep Rangari (30), resident of Plot No. 304, Building No. 1, Anand Vihar in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction.

According to police, Sonali ended her life by jumping from third floor the building between 11.30 am and 12.50 pm on Monday. The reason behind Sonali taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Hudkeshwar API Patil, based on information provided by Amardeep Bhalchandra Rangari (32), husband of deceased, has registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe from all angles.