Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 7th, 2020

    Booty worth Rs 1.31 lakh stolen from Sri Nagar area

    Nagpur: GOLD ornaments and cash collectivelly worth Rs 1.31 lakh were stolen from a house in Ajni police station area.

    According to police, Arvind Janrao Gajbhiye (58), a resident of Plot No. 310, near Rawanwadi Garden, Shri Nagar, had gone to relative’s place on Saturday.

    The theft took place between Saturday and Sunday. The thief entered the house after breaking-open latch of front door and walked way with gold ornaments, wrist watch, mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash collectivelly worth Rs 1.31 lakh.

    An offence under Sections 545, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Absconding Shiv Sena Leader Mangesh Kadav Wife Held
    Absconding Shiv Sena Leader Mangesh Kadav Wife Held
    कोरोना से एक और मौत, 25 पॉजिटिव, संख्या 1819
    कोरोना से एक और मौत, 25 पॉजिटिव, संख्या 1819
    नागपुरातील मानकापूर, पारडी, दिघोरी अजनीतील परिसर प्रतिबंधित
    नागपुरातील मानकापूर, पारडी, दिघोरी अजनीतील परिसर प्रतिबंधित
    Tukaram Mundhe accused of harassment by woman employee, NCW issues notice
    Tukaram Mundhe accused of harassment by woman employee, NCW issues notice
    Nagpur Corona Update : Bhandewadi man succumbs to Covid-19, deaths rose to 27
    Nagpur Corona Update : Bhandewadi man succumbs to Covid-19, deaths rose to 27
    Koradi constable masterminded Balaghat robbery case!
    Koradi constable masterminded Balaghat robbery case!
    बकरी व्यवसायी को लुटने के आरोप मे कोराडी थाने का हवालदार गिरफ्तार
    बकरी व्यवसायी को लुटने के आरोप मे कोराडी थाने का हवालदार गिरफ्तार
    चुनिंदा ठेकेदार प्रतिनिधियों का केंद्र बिंदु अधीक्षक अभियंता विभाग
    चुनिंदा ठेकेदार प्रतिनिधियों का केंद्र बिंदु अधीक्षक अभियंता विभाग
    श्री राम अर्बन कोऑपरेटिव बैंक की करतूत-पहले किया सौदा,बाद में दिया धोखा
    श्री राम अर्बन कोऑपरेटिव बैंक की करतूत-पहले किया सौदा,बाद में दिया धोखा
    Beltarodi police raid hookah party; five arrested
    Beltarodi police raid hookah party; five arrested
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0