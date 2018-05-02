Booty worth Rs 1.31 lakh stolen from Sri Nagar area

Nagpur: GOLD ornaments and cash collectivelly worth Rs 1.31 lakh were stolen from a house in Ajni police station area.

According to police, Arvind Janrao Gajbhiye (58), a resident of Plot No. 310, near Rawanwadi Garden, Shri Nagar, had gone to relative’s place on Saturday.

The theft took place between Saturday and Sunday. The thief entered the house after breaking-open latch of front door and walked way with gold ornaments, wrist watch, mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash collectivelly worth Rs 1.31 lakh.

An offence under Sections 545, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.