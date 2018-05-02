Beltarodi police raid hookah party; five arrested

Nagpur: Beltarodi police busted a hookah party in a flat at New Manish Nagar area and held five youngsters including a girl.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Jagdish Kothari (27), a resident of Plot No. 25, Kothari Kunj, Bhagwaghar Layout, Dharampeth; Amir Mumtaz Siddiqui (27), a resident of Plot No. 102, Jafar Nagar, Gandhi Layout, Police Line Takli; Yash Arun Mankar (21), a resident of Plot No. 192, Lane No. 2, Kamgar Colony, Subhash Nagar; Shrutesh Prakash Mankar (20), a resident of Plot No. 52, Borkute Layout, Narendra Nagar and Ayushi Rahul Wankhade (19), a resident of Plot No. 1244, Vaishali Nagar, near Dr Ambedkar garden.

Police Inspector Vijay Akot of Beltarodi police station informed that the youngsters were celebrating a hookah party at the flat of the girl in Prabha Vihar Apartment, New Manish Nagar. “The girl is living alone at the flat,” he said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the flat and nabbed the youngsters.

The police have seized hookah material worth Rs 9,460 from the flat. The youngsters were booked for violation of Epidemic Diseases Act by the police and were released on bail, PI Akot said.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone V Vivek Masal, the raid was conducted by PI Akot, PI Salunkhe, PSI Vikas Manpiya and staff including Tejram Deole, Randhir Dikshit, Gopal Deshmukh, Bajrang Junghare, Nitin Bawne, Kunal Landge,Varsha Bhagyashri and others.