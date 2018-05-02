Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Tue, Jul 7th, 2020
    Maha allows pvt firms to test staff for Covid

    Maharashtra government on Monday allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions.

    ‘Maharashtra allows Private Establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. This will not only help in Mission Begin Again but also increase testing and better track and trace,’ Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department tweeted.

    According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 2,06,619 cases including, 86,057 active cases, 1,11,740 discharged and 8,822 deaths as of Monday.

