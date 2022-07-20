OBC reservation only because of Shinde-Fadnavis Government: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Advertisement

Nagpur: The political reservation for OBCs, which was sidelined by the previous government for two and a half years, has been restored by the Shinde-Fadnavis Government in Maharashtra, said former MLA Chandrashekar Bawankule here on Wednesday.

Bawankule was speaking with the media at Press Club, Civil Lines following the Supreme Court order to conduct elections with OBC reservation.

“As soon as the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, they immediately rushed to Delhi regarding OBS reservation. We’ve got OBC reservation due to the efforts of the Shinde-Fadnavis government,” the former Energy Minister Bawankule said and alleged that, “Reservation was not given for two and a half years because of Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar.”

He further said, “Supreme Court accepted the report of the Batia Commission. So now 27 percent political reservation will be given to the OBC community. The Supreme Court has given justice to OBCs. We were struggling for the last two and a half years. I also filed an arbitration petition in the Supreme Court. Today we breathe a sigh of relief. We won this fight, but for this Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar government had to go and the Shinde-Fadnavis government had to come.”

The MVA government did not want to give justice to OBCs. As soon as the Shinde-Fadnavis Government came, they went to Delhi and followed up with lawyers. We (BJP) had made it clear earlier that only Devendra Fadnavis will give justice to the OBC community.

The advocates appointed by the Shinde-Fadnavis Government represented the OBCs in a proper manner, that’s why they succeeded in getting the reservation. MLA Bawankule also warned the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi to keep quiet else the public will not spare them for their betrayal.

