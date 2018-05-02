Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020

    Bombay HC issues notice on plea of Arun Gawli.

    Nagpur– Underworld don Arun Gawli approached Bombay with a prayer to give directions to DIG prisons to decide his application for grant of furlough.

    Gawli stated that, he has preferred Application for grant of Furlough on 30/11/2019 but still after passage of more than 7 months his application has not been decided.

    Division bench presided over by RK Deshpande and Vinay Joshi JJ stated that, in the meantime authorities can decide his application.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Arun Gawli.

