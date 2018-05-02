Bombay HC issues notice on plea of Arun Gawli.

Nagpur– Underworld don Arun Gawli approached Bombay with a prayer to give directions to DIG prisons to decide his application for grant of furlough.

Gawli stated that, he has preferred Application for grant of Furlough on 30/11/2019 but still after passage of more than 7 months his application has not been decided.

Division bench presided over by RK Deshpande and Vinay Joshi JJ stated that, in the meantime authorities can decide his application.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Arun Gawli.