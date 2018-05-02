Bombay HC has further extended the parole of Arun Gawli by 5 days

Nagpur– Hon’ble Bombay High court on may 22 has directed the state of Maharashtra to provide proper passage to Arun Gawli for his travel to Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai. Accordingly on 24/05/2020 When Arun Gawli had been to Taloja Prison for surrendering himself, Superintendent of Taloja jail had refused his entry.

Therefore on 26/05/2020, Arun Gawli had again applied before Divisional Commissioner nagpur citing new developments.

He had then moved before Bombay High Court with fresh plea for extension of parole. On hearing both sides at length the court has extended parole for further 5 days. Court has further directed to apply for travel permission to the competent authority within 24 hrs and authority shall grant permission within next 24 hrs and thereafter he has to surrender within next 3 days before Nagpur Prison.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Arun Gawli and Adv Atul Sonak appeared for State.