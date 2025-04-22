Bomb Threat at Nagpur High Court Triggers Panic

Advertisement



Nagpur: Tension gripped the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday following an anonymous bomb threat, leading to a swift security response and an extensive search of the court premises.

This marks the second such threat in less than 30 days. A previous incident on March 24, 2025, was later deemed a hoax, and a Jariptaka resident who had alerted the Sadar Police Station at the time was taken into custody for further questioning.

Acting promptly on the latest alert, security teams locked down the premises and notified Sadar police. A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), along with senior police officials, launched a comprehensive sweep of the building and surrounding areas.

Adding to the concern, the Guwahati High Court also received a bomb threat via email on the same day, raising alarms over the possibility of coordinated attempts to target judicial institutions across the country.

As of now, no suspicious items have been recovered from the Nagpur court premises. Authorities continue their search and have initiated an investigation to identify the origin of the threat.

Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.

