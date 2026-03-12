LPG chaos in Nagpur: Long queues, empty hands as direct cylinder sales halted

“All consumers should avoid crowding outside gas agencies and wasting their time. Cylinders will not be given at the counter. Only those who have booked online will receive home delivery. Supply for commercial purposes has been temporarily stopped to ensure domestic consumers do not suffer,” said Vinod Kale of the Food and Civil Supplies Department

Advertisement

Nagpur: Confusion, frustration and growing public anger have gripped Nagpur as hundreds of residents have been left stranded outside gas agencies following the sudden suspension of direct sales of domestic LPG cylinders. Since early morning, anxious consumers have been seen standing in long queues outside agencies across the city, only to return home empty-handed.

The crisis erupted after oil companies introduced a strict new distribution system under which cylinders will no longer be issued directly from agency counters. Under the revised rule, customers must first make an online booking, and the cylinder will be delivered at their doorstep only after OTP verification.

Gold Rate Mar 12 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,900/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,65,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The abrupt implementation of this policy has triggered widespread confusion, particularly among elderly citizens and residents unfamiliar with digital booking systems.

In several parts of the city, including Nagpur and nearby Kamptee, desperate consumers have been waiting in queues outside agencies for the past two days in the hope of securing cooking gas. On Wednesday, large crowds were witnessed outside Tiwari Gas Agency and other LPG agencies.

However, officials have clarified that standing in queues outside agency offices or warehouses will not help, as cylinders will no longer be distributed over the counter under any circumstances.

According to the revised system, only consumers who have made an official booking and received a one-time password (OTP) on their registered mobile number will be eligible for home delivery. Without OTP verification, delivery will not be completed.

Amid growing complaints about shortage and alleged irregularities in distribution, the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Maharashtra has launched inspections across the city.

Acting on instructions from City Food Supply Officer Vinod Kale, a team led by zone officer Vinod Waghade carried out an inspection at HP Gas Agency and Appliances and its warehouse in Jaripatka.

Officials examined the actual stock of cylinders, distribution records linked to online bookings, and measures taken to prevent black marketing.

In a major relief measure aimed at safeguarding household cooking needs, authorities have temporarily suspended the supply of LPG cylinders meant for commercial and industrial use so that available stock can be diverted exclusively to domestic consumers.

Advisory for consumers

Authorities have issued an urgent advisory asking residents to follow the new system:

• Book cylinders online through the official app or booking number well before the gas runs out.

• Keep the OTP ready, as delivery personnel will hand over the cylinder only after OTP verification.

• Avoid rumours and unnecessary panic, as the administration is working to stabilise supply.

“All consumers should avoid crowding outside gas agencies and wasting their time. Cylinders will not be given at the counter. Only those who have booked online will receive home delivery. Supply for commercial purposes has been temporarily stopped to ensure domestic consumers do not suffer,” said Vinod Kale of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement