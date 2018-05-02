Bol Radha Bol…. Was Treat For All Music Lovers.….. – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Versatile Gp Nagpur has organized a Bol Radha Bol…. Musical Concert at Melody star Studio . Concept was of Tushar Rangari and R Dhananjay, was organizer. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Director Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur was hief Guest for the event. Show takes place on 3rd June 2021 at 5.30 PM Other singers present was Pravin Bhivgade, Pramod Andhare, Seema singh,Vijay Gaidhane, Anthony Naidu, R Dhananjay, Akshda Gaidhane , Jaya Dhabekar, Anand Raj Anand, Ranjana Madam, Ranjeet kumar Sahu, Pradeep Gaur , Ajay Kumar Mukherjee. All of them has presented a soothing songs during Musical concert.

Tushar Rangari . R Dhananjay is are versatile singers who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended online by majority of viewers .Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers and cheered them. It was unique program by Versatile Gp for journey of sweet Songs. At the same time inauguration of Melody Star Studio established by Mr. Pradeep Gaur takes place by the hands of Chief Guest Dr S S Uttarwar.

Dr S S Uttarwar who was a Chief guest for Inaugural Function , presents Bol Radha Bol Sangam Hoga ki Nahi…. .. a evergreen song of Mukesh Chandra Mathur from film Sangam and received loud applaud from audience and online viewers. He takes the audience to Sangam era of Raj Kapoor, Vaijaintimala and Rajendra Kumar. In his second song Ye Reshmi Zulfe …. He memories the evergreen film Do Raste starring Rajeshkhanna and Mumtaj Other songs presented Sochenge Tumhe Pyar Kare Ki Nahi…, Mai Shayar Badnam…, Mai Ishq uska…, Shish eke gharao me…, Kya Khabar…, Dil to Pagal…, Kisi Najar Ko…, Mera Dil Bhi…., Lag Ja Gale…., Pal bhar me ye…, Chukar Mere man ko…, Dil me tuze bithake…, Acha to ham…., Aa chalk e Tuze…, Lakho Hai Nigah me…, Ek pyar ka Nagma…, Tera Mera Pyar Amar rahe…, Dilbar mere kabtak…, O sajna Barkha…., Kitna Hasin Chehra…, Faza bhi hai jawa jawa…, Chand aahe bharega…, Sanso ki Jarurat hai jaise…, Ye duniya ye mehfil…, Sayya legai jiya…, Wadiya mera daman…. And many more songs were presented by singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives live comments of appreciation to singers during show and cheered them. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mr Tushar Rangari , Mr R Dahnanjay , Mr Pradeep Gaur welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of this Gp and extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Versatile singing Gp . Anchor Praveen Bhivgade does his job nicely.



Viewers gave thanks to organizers for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Sanjay Gawai, and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 8.15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.