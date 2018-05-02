Bogus SBI officer pilfers Rs 3 lakh from cable businessman’s account

Nagpur: An online fraudster, posing as an official of State Bank of India (SBI), pilfered Rs 3 lakh from a cable businessman’s account. The incident took place in MIDC police jurisdiction.

According to police, the victim, Anand Arvind Mishra (29), a resident of Plot No. 91, Rajgruha Nagar, near Zilla Parishad School, Hingna Road, and who runs a cable business, told police that he received a call around 4 pm on February 6, 2021. The caller, identifying himself as Ravikumar Sharma from SBI, told Anand that Rs 1.75 lakh were debited from his account. For reverting the amount in his account, he asked him to make an online application. When Anand told the caller that he did not know about filing an online application, the fraudster sent a link on his cellphone and asked him to fill in all his bank details. After he filled in all his bank details, Anand received an OTP which he shared with the caller. Within minutes the fraudster siphoned off Rs 3 lakh from Anand’s account.

Following Anand Mishra’s complaint, MIDC police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66 of Information Technology Act, and started the probe.