AAP appoints Wankhede as party’s In-Charge for 2022 NMC polls

Nagpur: The city unit of Aam Admi Party (AAP) has geared up to fight the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections to be held in 2022. The party has appointed Devendra Wankhede as In-Charge and Jagjit Sing as Joint In-Charge for the cruciul civic body polls. The appointments were made in the meeting of AAP’s State Executive held last week in the presence of State Convener Ranga Rachure and other office-bearers.

The party’s State Secretary Dhananjay Shinde informed the media about appointment of Devendra Wankhede as In-Charge and Jagjit Sing as Joint In-Charge for 2022 NMC elections.

Wankhede at present is member of AAP’s National Council as well as party’s Maharashtra State Committee. He is also holding the responsibility of party’s Vidarbha Pradesh Convener. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Anjali Damania had fought the poll on AAP ticket, Wankhede was Nagpur District Convener. With his acumen, Wankhede has strenghtened the party base in entire Vidarbha under AAP’s ‘Mission Vistar.’

Jagjit Singh is currently holding the post of Treasurer in Aam Admi Party’s Maharashtra State Committee. He had earlier held the post of Secretary in the party’s Vidarbha Committee. Both Wankhede and Jagjit Singh held imporatnt positions during Assembly elections in Delhi and Goa which the party fought them successfully.