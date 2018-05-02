WCL directed to give representation to KKSS in National Coal Wage Agreement XI talks

Nagpur: Following strong objections raised by Koyla Khadan Shramik Sangh (INTUC), the Central Labour Ministry has directed the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) to give representation to the union in the proposed discussions on National Coal Wage Agreement XI to be held on June 3. The WCL CMD has been directed to allow participation of KKSS to put forth their views on National Coal Wage Agreement XI meeting. The Union had sent a letter to the Labour Minister last month and had demanded representation in the National Coal Wage Agreement XI meeting.

Following the KKSS demand, the Nagpur-based Assistant Labour Commissioner Devendra Kumar Ram has directed the WCL CMD to call representation from Koyla Khadan Shramik Sangh in the National Coal Wage Agreement XI meeting for their views. The meeing is being held in the office of WCL CMD on June 3.

According to the letter sent by KKSS General Secretary Ghanshyam Prasad Dubey to Central Labour Ministry, the tenure of National Coal Wage Agreement X is ending June 30. Subsequently, the implementation of National Coal Wage Agreement XI will start from July 1, 2021. The process for constitution of National Coal Wage Agreement XI has been completed by Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in accoardance with the directives of Central Labour Ministry.

The KKSS is active since the past 40 years in the coal sector. The Union has 40% membership. The other four unions have the remaining 60% membership. Notably, the INTUC had participation the National Coal Wage Agreements from 1 to 9.