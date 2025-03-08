Bogus mosquito repellents seized in Nagpur, three arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has arrested three persons for selling bogus mosquito repellents in the city.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Inderlal Khanchandani (25), Suraj Sajandas Anandwani (22), and Pradeep Tirthdas Dholwani (43), all from Jaripatka.

The police officials received information that fake mosquito repellents of well-known brands were being sold in grocery shops in different areas of Nagpur, including Lakadganj, Jaripatka, Pachpaoli, and Ganeshpeth. The police raided Jawahar Kirana Stores near Janata Hospital and caught the three accused selling fake flash liquid repellent.

Cops also seized more fake vaporizers worth Rs 23,000 from other shops in the city, including Waheguru Traders, Hemant Kirana, and Jaiswal Kirana Stores.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and Copyright Act. The arrested men have been handed over to Jaripatka Police for further investigation.