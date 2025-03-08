Warnings ignored: 212 Nagpurians fooled and robbed of Rs 63.85 cr in cyber frauds in 2024

Ironically, law enforcement’s response remains inadequate, with only five arrests made in these cases, raising concerns over the effectiveness of cybercrime investigations

Nagpur: Despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns, cyber fraud continues to wreak havoc in Nagpur, as 212 citizens were fooled and robbed of Rs 63.85 crore in cyber frauds in 2024. However, law enforcement’s response remains inadequate, with only five arrests made in these cases, raising concerns over the effectiveness of cybercrime investigations.

The grim figures were disclosed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a written reply during the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly. Maharashtra, as a whole, recorded cyber fraud losses amounting to a whopping Rs 7,634.25 crore this year, further amplifying the scale of the digital threat.

Lawmakers Mohan Mate, Jyoti Gaikwad, Amin Patel, Sunil Prabhu, and others raised alarm over the rising cybercrime incidents and the poor rate of convictions. Data presented in the Assembly revealed that Nagpur’s arrest rate remains significantly lower than other major cities in Maharashtra.

City-wise cybercrime snapshot

• Mumbai reported the highest number of cybercrime cases at 4,849, with victims losing Rs 888.29 crore. However, 757 arrests were made in the city, reflecting a relatively higher enforcement rate.

• Pune witnessed the greatest financial setback, with Rs 6,793.04 crore lost across 1,504 cases, but only nine arrests were made.

• Thane recorded 680 cases, leading to Rs 174.04 crore in losses, with only 13 suspects apprehended.

Government’s response & future measures

In response to the growing menace, the Maharashtra Government has bolstered its cybercrime investigation framework. Nagpur hosts one of the eight advanced computer crime divisions under the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), providing specialized forensic support for digital crimes.

To expedite cybercrime probes, the state has set up 50 fully operational cyber police stations, including one in Nagpur, equipped with cutting-edge technology and trained personnel. The much-anticipated Maharashtra Cyber Security Project is now in its final stages of implementation, aiming to provide a comprehensive defence against digital fraud.

Fadnavis also announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics at RFSL in Pune, which will accelerate the analysis of cybercrime cases. Additionally, a Semi-Automated Processing project is set to become operational soon, enhancing the speed of digital evidence examination.

A government notification issued on November 15, 2016, formally recognized 43 cyber labs and technology-enabled crime investigation centers across districts and commissionerates as official cyber police stations. These facilities are expected to improve response times and investigative efficiency in tackling digital crimes.

Alongside Nagpur, advanced computer crime divisions are already functional in Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Nanded. However, despite these initiatives, Maharashtra still lacks a dedicated policy offering insurance protection against cyber scams, leaving victims financially vulnerable.

“Once fully operational, the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project is expected to fortify the state’s cyber infrastructure, enhance inter-agency coordination, and ensure faster, more effective responses to cyber frauds,” Fadnavis stated.

With cyber frauds escalating at an alarming rate, the pressing question remains—will these measures translate into concrete action, or will Nagpurians continue to be easy prey for online fraudsters?