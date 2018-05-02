All MLAs gather for photo session but Fadnavis skips for personal reasons

Nagpur: In a historic moment, all MLAs, cutting across party lines, came together, not as bonhomie, but for a group photograph. On the fifth day of Winter Session, all MLAs belonging to various political parties gathered at the stairs of Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) and got clicked in a group photograph. However, absence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was talk of the town.

It was later clarified that Fadnavis was not present due to some personal reasons.

On Friday, almost all bigwigs of parties were present in Vidhan Sabha premises. Hence an announcement was made for a photo session to ward off any speculation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker Nana Patole said, “For me, all Ruling and Opposition MLAs are one. When new Lok Sabha comes into existence, photo session for MPs is done. In Maharashtra, it was being done after 2-3 sessions. Hence a try was made to lay a new tradition,” Patole said.

On the other hand, Ram Kadam said that Fadnavis could not come to Vidhan Bhavan due to personal reasons. Such photo session is a formality.