Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, Dec 22nd, 2019

All MLAs gather for photo session but Fadnavis skips for personal reasons

Nagpur: In a historic moment, all MLAs, cutting across party lines, came together, not as bonhomie, but for a group photograph. On the fifth day of Winter Session, all MLAs belonging to various political parties gathered at the stairs of Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) and got clicked in a group photograph. However, absence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was talk of the town.

It was later clarified that Fadnavis was not present due to some personal reasons.

On Friday, almost all bigwigs of parties were present in Vidhan Sabha premises. Hence an announcement was made for a photo session to ward off any speculation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker Nana Patole said, “For me, all Ruling and Opposition MLAs are one. When new Lok Sabha comes into existence, photo session for MPs is done. In Maharashtra, it was being done after 2-3 sessions. Hence a try was made to lay a new tradition,” Patole said.

On the other hand, Ram Kadam said that Fadnavis could not come to Vidhan Bhavan due to personal reasons. Such photo session is a formality.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Maharashtra News
नागपूरच्या हैद्राबाद हाऊस येथील मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहायता निधी कक्ष कार्यान्वित मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे निर्देश
नागपूरच्या हैद्राबाद हाऊस येथील मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहायता निधी कक्ष कार्यान्वित मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे निर्देश
महापौरांवर गोळीबार करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांना त्वरित अटक करा
महापौरांवर गोळीबार करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांना त्वरित अटक करा
Hindi News
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
Trending News
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Featured News
Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh to be waived: Uddhav
Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh to be waived: Uddhav
Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail
Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail
Trending In Nagpur
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
All MLAs gather for photo session but Fadnavis skips for personal reasons
All MLAs gather for photo session but Fadnavis skips for personal reasons
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Governor organises ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan
Governor organises ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel
MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145