Acharya Devvrat takes additional charge as Maharashtra Governor



Mumbai: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday took additional charge as the Governor of Maharashtra. His name was announced for the post last week by President Droupadi Murmu after then Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the new Vice President of India.

Devvrat took oath in Sanskrit, which was administered by the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Shree Chandrashekhar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the ceremony along with other dignitaries.

Before serving as Gujarat’s Governor, Devvrat had held the office of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019. He started serving as Gujarat’s Governor in July 2019.

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A doctor in Naturopathy and Yogic Science, Devvrat delivers lectures on Vedic human values and Vedic philosophy and organises various activities to popularise the same. He has also worked extensively to spread awareness about natural farming and cow-breed improvement.

Acharya Devvrat, 66, has been the Governor of Gujarat since 2019.

He is a postgraduate in Hindi and History, and holds a doctorate degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

He and his wife Darshana Devi arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad by Tejas Express and were welcomed by Fadnavis and Shinde at the Mumbai Central Railway Station on September 14.