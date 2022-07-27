Body tied with boulder: Man died of electrocution, three including farmer arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: The investigation of Bela murder case in which a man was found dead in a nullah with a boulder tied to him led to the arrest of three persons, including a farmer on Tuesday, said Bela Police.

The deceased was identified as Bhagchand alias Ajay Gyanchand Warkade, a resident of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. He was working with a dhaba in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The arrested accused were identified as Ishwar Damdu Masram (52), Rahul Devidas Parteki (26), both residents of Mohgaon and Dilip Laxman Shirshikar (35), a resident of Bamni.

According to police, Ishwar is the owner of agricultural land at Chimnazari village in Bela Police Station area. An illegal electric fence was erected by him at the farm. Bhagchand stopped at Khalsa Dhaba near Chimnazari village for dinner on July 21 while heading towards Hyderabad. Later, he slept at the Dhaba. Bhagchand woke up in the wee hours and went to Masram’s farm where he got electrocuted after coming in contact with the fence.

Dilip, a guard at the farm, discovered the body early morning. Ishwar and his relative Rahul tied a boulder to the body and dumped it into the nullah to cover up the matter.

The body was discovered when flood water receded on July 22. A case under Sections 201, 302 and 34 of IPC was registered.

The police identified the accused on the basis of a tip-off given by Khalsa Dhaba owner.

Under the guidance of SP Vijaykumar Magar, Addl SP Rahul Maknikar and SDPO Puja Gaikwad, the arrests were made by PI LCB Omprakash Kokate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement