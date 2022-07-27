Body of a man abducted, thrown in river on suspicion of witchcraft in Nagpur found

Advertisement

Nagpur: The body of Nitin Shankar Dhamgaye was found floating on the banks of Kanhan river near Kanhan town on Tuesday. Yashodhara Nagar police fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, police said.

Nitin (36), a resident of Nagsenvan, was abducted and thrown in a river near Parseoni on the suspicion of practicing black magic on Friday and four persons — Mangesh Motilal Jhalke (36), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, MIDC; Suraj Bhaurao Zade (28), a resident of Kapil Nagar and Ankit Prakash Shewte (30), a resident of Ruiganj, Old Kamptee and Ajay Chokhantre — have been arrested by the police in this connection so far.

According to police sources, the accused had killed Nitin as they feared the alleged black magic performed by him. The police had conducted searches in 12 villages, including Jawahar Nagar in Bhandara district, to trace the body since Sunday.

Nitin had business of selling drip irrigation equipment while Ankit is a notorious burglar and has four cases registered against him. Mangesh and his accomplices suspected that their lives were in danger because Nitin was practicing black magic.

On July 21 afternoon, Mangesh, Suraj, Ankit went to Nitin’s house and forcibly took him away. He was first taken to a farm house in Hingna and beaten by the accused. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman came and the accused forced Nitin to withdraw the spell of black magic. Nitin performed some rituals to help the accused find hidden money, police said. Later, they took Nitin to Parseoni where he was thrown in the flooding Kanhan river.

