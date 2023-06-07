Body of Sri Lankan national found near railway tracks in Nagpur

Nagpur: The decomposed body of a man, who was later identified as Sri Lankan national, was found on Tuesday near the railway tracks under the jurisdiction of Mankapur Police Station.

The control room was alerted by a shepherd who stumbled upon the body. After the cops reached the spot, they undertook the body search of the deceased, and found a Sri Lankan passport with the name Arunasalam Shivraja. Police said the body was found in a dump alongside the railway tracks in Mankapur area. Around 11 am, the shepherd noticed the body and alerted the Mankapur police.

A detailed inquiry by the police revealed that Arunasalam had arrived at Chennai airport on May 21. At Chennai, he boarded a train for travelling to North India. Judging from the condition of the body, the police estimated that the person had died about 10 to 12 days ago. A case of accidental death has been registered and police are further investigating.

