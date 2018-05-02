Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jun 17th, 2019

Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police

Nagpur: Rumors turned into hard fact, after body of notorious goon Vijay Mohod, with severe injuries was recovered from a village Velagaon near Shankarpur under Hudkeshwar police on Monday. The allegation of kidnapping and murder of Vijay was taking rounds in the city on Sunday. Following which the city police and sleuths of Crime Branch were on their toes to check the facts behind this news. However, with no corpse or any of such news cops were just chasing in the dark.

On Monday morning, Hudkeshwar police received information about a corpse found in a field in Velagaon near Shankarpur. After preliminary probe it was revealed that it was Vijay’s body.

Sources have revealed that the murder is the outcome of the race of prestige of holding domination in the Narsala area. Vijay’s rival gang members comprising Abhay Raut, Kallya alias Bobby Dhote, Dilip Thavkar and their accomplices had first kidnapped and killed him and dump the body in a field under Hudkeshwar police.

