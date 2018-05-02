Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 17th, 2019

Group of hooligans stab youth in Kotwali

1498277033-crime_1

Nagpur: With a motive to settle an old score following a long rivalry, a group of 7-8 people reportedly stabbed a 22-year-old youth near public toilet in Kotwali area on Sunday afternoon.

The victim Gaurav Laxmanrao Nagpure (22), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Hanuman Chowk who sustained severe abdomen injuries were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

According to police, Gaurav along with his friend Bushan Ingle were travelling through Kotwali area when Gaurav had to attend nature’s call on Sunday afternoon. Subsequently, the duo took a pause near a public toilet and Gaurav went inside. However, as soon as Gaurav came out, accused Tejas Bagde, Shoieb Malik, Bobby Malik and their 3-4 accomplices launched the murderous attack on Gaurav. The assailants reportedly took out knife from their possession and stabbed Gaurav. Leaving him laying on the pool of blood all then fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by Gaurav’s father, Kotwali police have booked all the accused under Sections 307, 143, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
Nagpur Crime News
Group of hooligans stab youth in Kotwali
Group of hooligans stab youth in Kotwali
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Maharashtra News
२४ जूनपर्यंत मान्सून संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रात, तीन दिवसांत कोकण आणि गोव्यात जोरदार पाऊस
२४ जूनपर्यंत मान्सून संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रात, तीन दिवसांत कोकण आणि गोव्यात जोरदार पाऊस
रनाळ्यात चाकूच्या धाकावर दोन तरुणांची 14 हजार 500 रुपयांची लुबाडणूक
रनाळ्यात चाकूच्या धाकावर दोन तरुणांची 14 हजार 500 रुपयांची लुबाडणूक
Hindi News
सर्टिफिकेट बनाने सेतु में उमड़ रही विद्यार्थियों की भीड़
सर्टिफिकेट बनाने सेतु में उमड़ रही विद्यार्थियों की भीड़
नसीब हो तो डॉ. परिणय फुके जैसा.
नसीब हो तो डॉ. परिणय फुके जैसा.
Trending News
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet
Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet
Featured News
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
Trending In Nagpur
सर्टिफिकेट बनाने सेतु में उमड़ रही विद्यार्थियों की भीड़
सर्टिफिकेट बनाने सेतु में उमड़ रही विद्यार्थियों की भीड़
Training Conducted for Area 3 Executive Board 19-20 of Round Table India.
Training Conducted for Area 3 Executive Board 19-20 of Round Table India.
नसीब हो तो डॉ. परिणय फुके जैसा.
नसीब हो तो डॉ. परिणय फुके जैसा.
Doctors in Nagpur go on strike
Doctors in Nagpur go on strike
Nagpurian’s can now go on a “Minication” with GoAir fares starting at Rs1,799 onward
Nagpurian’s can now go on a “Minication” with GoAir fares starting at Rs1,799 onward
एसएनजी, एनबीवायएस ने जीता बास्केटबॉल चैंपियनशिप
एसएनजी, एनबीवायएस ने जीता बास्केटबॉल चैंपियनशिप
Group of youth, family booked for illegal assembly, assault in Gittikhadan, Hudkeshwar
Group of youth, family booked for illegal assembly, assault in Gittikhadan, Hudkeshwar
आडका गावात श्रमदानातून ग्रामस्वच्छतेला गती
आडका गावात श्रमदानातून ग्रामस्वच्छतेला गती
Group of hooligans stab youth in Kotwali
Group of hooligans stab youth in Kotwali
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145