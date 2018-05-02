Group of hooligans stab youth in Kotwali

Nagpur: With a motive to settle an old score following a long rivalry, a group of 7-8 people reportedly stabbed a 22-year-old youth near public toilet in Kotwali area on Sunday afternoon.

The victim Gaurav Laxmanrao Nagpure (22), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Hanuman Chowk who sustained severe abdomen injuries were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

According to police, Gaurav along with his friend Bushan Ingle were travelling through Kotwali area when Gaurav had to attend nature’s call on Sunday afternoon. Subsequently, the duo took a pause near a public toilet and Gaurav went inside. However, as soon as Gaurav came out, accused Tejas Bagde, Shoieb Malik, Bobby Malik and their 3-4 accomplices launched the murderous attack on Gaurav. The assailants reportedly took out knife from their possession and stabbed Gaurav. Leaving him laying on the pool of blood all then fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by Gaurav’s father, Kotwali police have booked all the accused under Sections 307, 143, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC and started the investigation.