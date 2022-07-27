All 14 gates of Totladoh Dam opened

Advertisement

Nagpur: All the 14 gates of Totladoh Dam were opened on Tuesday morning to release water as the storage level rose to 85.39 per cent of its designed capacity.

The gates were lifted by 30 cm each allowing discharge of 190.104 Cumsec (cubic metre/sec) water. The live storage capacity of Totladoh Dam is 1016.93 MM3, while total designed stocking capacity of the dam is 1017 MM3.The decision to release water from Totladoh dam is after considering the massive build-up in the reservoir. It is the second time the administration lifted all 14 gates of the dam in the last 72 hours.

The Irrigation Department is targeting the gradual release of water from Totladoh keeping an eye on the position in upstream Machagora Dam at Chourai region of Madhya Pradesh. The heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Machagora Dam in Madhya Pradesh increased the water level in Pench River in Maharashtra. Due to this, the department decided to release water from Totladoh dam.

Thewater released from Totladoh moves into Kamptee Khairy, which is filled almost 97 percent to its total capacity. Hence, keeping the water level in mind, all 16 gates of Kamptee Khairy have also been lifted, which increased water level in Kanhan River manifold. With this water level in Totladoh dam, for next two years, at least, the administration can cater the water demand of Nagpur city. IMD predicted a break in monsoon rain in the coming days,which will give a respite to citizens.

On Tuesday, the city received24.6mm rainfall till 8.30 pm. The rain started after 6 pm which lasted till late night. In the last 24hours,Wardha received the highest 148.5 mm rainfall. Yavatmal received 48 mm rains followed by Chandrapur (29.8mm), Bramhapuri (27.8 mm), Gondia (23 mm), Gadchiroli (21mm), Amravati (19.6mm),Washim (14.8mm), Akola (9.4mm), and Buldhana (2 mm).

