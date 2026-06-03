Body found on railway track in Kalmeshwar; police launch probe

Kalmeshwar: A man was found dead on a railway track near Ghorad village under the jurisdiction of Kalmeshwar Police Station, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to police sources, information about a body lying on the railway track was received by Kalmeshwar Police on Tuesday. Acting swiftly, Head Constable Ravi Bambal, Police Constable Abhishek Bhise, police personnel Girish Mohod, along with social workers and emergency responders Mangesh Game and Rakesh Bawne, rushed to the spot.

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After conducting a preliminary examination, the body was shifted to the Rural Hospital in Kalmeshwar for further legal and medical procedures.

During the initial investigation, police recovered an Aadhaar card and a railway ticket from the deceased. Based on these documents, the deceased has been identified as Arjun Anand Dham.

However, the exact cause of death remains unclear at this stage. Police have not ruled out any possibility and are awaiting further findings from the investigation and post-mortem examination.

A detailed probe has been initiated under the guidance of Police Inspector Manoj Kalbande of Kalmeshwar Police Station. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances that led to the man’s death and whether any foul play was involved.

Further investigation is underway.

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