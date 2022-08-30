Chandrashekar Bawankule meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

Advertisement

Nagpur: Newly elected Maharashtra President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray at Shivtirtha, latter’s residence, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Notably, the MNS Chief has been meeting a series of BJP leaders following his recovery after foot surgery.

On Monday, Raj Thackeray went to Sagar Bungalow to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this meeting, sources said, there was an hour-long discussion between Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray.

Advertisement

Later in the night, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde went to meet Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence. This was followed by a meeting with Bawankule.

Advertisement

Since this week, the meeting session between Raj Thackeray and BJP leaders has suddenly increased, raising the eyebrows of the political circle.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement