Bodies of two men found floating in Ambazari, Sonegaon lakes

Nagpur: Bodies of two unidentified men were found floating in Ambazari and Sonegaon Lakes on Tuesday. Both the bodies have been fished out and sent for autopsy. Cops have launched a probe to ascertain the identity of the two deceased men.

On Tuesday, around 10 pm, the body of an unidentified man, aged about 50 years, was spotted floating in Ambazari Lake. A team of Ambazari police, on being informed, reached the spot and fished out the body. After completing panchnama and paperwork, the body was sent to GMCH for post-mortem.

Ambazari PSI Matre has registered a case of accidental death and is probing the matter further.

Similarly, the body of an unidentified man, aged about 40 years, was seen floating in Sonegaon Lake adjacent to the wall of Ganesh Temple. On being informed, cops reached the spot and fished out the body from the lake. Sonegaon PSI Rasool Sheikh, on the basis of information provided by Vijay Marotrao Parate (55), resident of Hingna Road T-Point, Plot No. 6, registered a case of accidental death.

Both Ambazari and Sonegaon police have launched investigations to ascertain the identity of two deceased men.