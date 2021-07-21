YCCE Students felicitates OCHRI Covid Warriors

Recently the volunteers and students attached to National Service Scheme (NSS) of Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering organized a felicitation program to honor the selfless service of frontline Covid warriors and

healthcare workers of Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited).

Earlier the program was started with the traditional lighting of Samai by Dr. Vidya Nair-RNHPL Director, Dr. Siddhartha Saoji- ENT Consultant and Dr. Aniket Munshi- Students Activity Incharge, YCCE. NSS volunteers felicitated & presented certificates of Appreciation to Consultant, Nurses and paramedical staff who served in Covid division of Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, Nagpur. Dr. Aniket Munshi also presented memento to

OCHRI which was accepted by Dr. Vidya Nair and Dr. Siddhartha Saoji on behalf of OCHRI.

On this occasion, Dr. Aniket Munshi, Student Activity Incharge- YCCE, said that, “We are thankful to OCHRI Doctors, nursing and paramedical staff who looked after the Covid patients ethically due to which maximum number of

patients recovered and saved. They proved to be real life savers during the Covid-19 pandemic which is exactly like a war situation. All their efforts need to be acknowledged and appreciated. This is our small initiative to

recognize their services and felicitate them.”

Dr. Vidya Nair- RNHPL Director thanked NSS & YCCE and said that, “It’s always good to know that your services are being recognized and appreciated. Any praising words for these fighters would be less and it should be our

duty to appreciate their work.

Dr. Hemant Waghmare, Dr. Noorul Ameen, Dr. Kushal Narnawre, Dr.Kavita Dhurve, Shri. Niraj Patil, Sr.Jessy Abraham, Smt. Bharti Badwaik, Smt. Saramma Samuel, Sr. Kavita Bodile and other nursing and paramedical staff

were present on this occasion.

Mihir Dubey & Anjali Gabhane, conducted the proceedings while Kavita Sharma & Maitri Ramteke proposed a vote of thanks. Nishant Dahake, Aniket Koparkar, Ritesh Ashtankar, Kartik Kinhekar, Nihal Hande, Chinmay Chintawar, Kaushik

Karmarkar from NSS-YCCE along with Shri. Avinash Ganar, Shri. Madhukar Chanore and Shri. Ganesh Iyer from OCHRI worked hard for success of this program.