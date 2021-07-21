Major relief: RTMNU cuts fees for students due to pandemic

Nagpur University becomes first in State to extend fee respite. Fees cut from 50% to 100% under various heads

Nagpur: In a much needed relief to over 3.50 lakh students, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has reduced fees from 50% to 100% under various heads in view of Covid-19 pandemic. With this move, Nagpur University has become the first in Maharashtra to extend the fee relief.

According to a media report, the RTMNU on Tuesday issued a notification following approval of a fee cut proposal by the Management Council at a recent meeting. The cut in fees would be applicable from the new academic year, 2021-22 which started from this month. The University, however, excluded any cuts in tuition and term fees charged by colleges.

There were consistent demands from various students’ organisations and parents for reduction of fees due to ongoing pandemic lockdowns which adversely affected incomes of a majority of people and dented their savings.

According to the notification, the varsity has reduced fees from 50% to 100% under various heads, while taking care that private colleges do not suffer. A Management Council member, who was fighting with RTMNU administration for providing 100% fee waiver since long, said all colleges had to compulsorily provide the benefits announced by the University, else stern action could be initiated against them.

Though Management Council members were in favour of complete waiver of fees, the RTMNU administration was reluctant as it would have suffered a huge loss of around Rs 75 crore. The Council, subsequently, calculated all expenses and pondered over it multiple times in meetings on the issue. Still, the RTMNU would suffer losses to the tune of Rs 30-40 crore, the member said.

As per notification, there will be 50% concession in laboratory, library, and university’s development charges, while no waiver would be provided for entry fee, students’ identity cards, insurance and enrolment.