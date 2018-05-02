Bodies found in Ganga: UP begins collating data

Days after the National Mission for Clean Ganga asked a detailed report from Uttar Pradesh, the state government began the exercise of collating district-wise data of unidentified dead bodies or unclaimed corpses fished out or recovered from Ganga and its tributaries across the state.

Sources said that this is one of the 7-point on which the state government has sought a weekly report from the districts.

In a letter to 72 district magistrates, Achchhe Lal Singh Yadav, Additional Project Director, State Mission for Clean Ganga-Uttar Pradesh, asked them to report the number of unidentified dead bodies/unclaimed corpses fished out/recovered from river/river bed or bank of the river Ganga and its tributaries and disposed/cremated as per the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines.



