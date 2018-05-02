Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 22nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Bodies found in Ganga: UP begins collating data

    Days after the National Mission for Clean Ganga asked a detailed report from Uttar Pradesh, the state government began the exercise of collating district-wise data of unidentified dead bodies or unclaimed corpses fished out or recovered from Ganga and its tributaries across the state.

    Sources said that this is one of the 7-point on which the state government has sought a weekly report from the districts.

    In a letter to 72 district magistrates, Achchhe Lal Singh Yadav, Additional Project Director, State Mission for Clean Ganga-Uttar Pradesh, asked them to report the number of unidentified dead bodies/unclaimed corpses fished out/recovered from river/river bed or bank of the river Ganga and its tributaries and disposed/cremated as per the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Private Hospitals wish to stop serving COVID – IMA & VHA
    Private Hospitals wish to stop serving COVID – IMA & VHA
    विदर्भ के धान उत्पादक किसानों को जल्द बोनस दे सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    विदर्भ के धान उत्पादक किसानों को जल्द बोनस दे सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    कम हो रहा कोरोना का रोना, 5.2 प्रतिशत ही निकले दैनिक पॉजिटिव
    कम हो रहा कोरोना का रोना, 5.2 प्रतिशत ही निकले दैनिक पॉजिटिव
    Veteran singer Raamlaxman dies at 79 in Nagpur
    Veteran singer Raamlaxman dies at 79 in Nagpur
    Pvt hospitals wish to stop serving covid-19 patients informs VHA-IMA to NMC Comm
    Pvt hospitals wish to stop serving covid-19 patients informs VHA-IMA to NMC Comm
    स्व.राजीव गांधी यांची तीसवि पुण्यतिथी कार्यक्रम
    स्व.राजीव गांधी यांची तीसवि पुण्यतिथी कार्यक्रम
    माहेश्वरी पंचायतच्या वतीने मनपाला पाच ऑक्सिजन कॉन्स्ट्रेटर सुपूर्द
    माहेश्वरी पंचायतच्या वतीने मनपाला पाच ऑक्सिजन कॉन्स्ट्रेटर सुपूर्द
    सकारात्मकता हीच सुदृढ आयुष्याची गुरुकिल्ली
    सकारात्मकता हीच सुदृढ आयुष्याची गुरुकिल्ली
    शुक्रवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    शुक्रवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    कोव्हिड काळात गरीब नागरिकांची नळ जोडणी थकबाकी करीता कापू नये
    कोव्हिड काळात गरीब नागरिकांची नळ जोडणी थकबाकी करीता कापू नये
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145