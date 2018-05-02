Nagpur reports 1,086 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths, recovery rate at 94.90%

Nagpur: The district reported 1,086 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 26 fatalities — lowest single-day toll in months — in last 24-hours. In the day, total 2,872 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,46,031.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 631 were from rural areas and 445cases from Nagpur city alone while 10 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 7 were reported from Nagpur city, 10 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 9 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,70,017 while the number of deaths rose to 8,744.

In the day 2,872 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,46,031. Following which recovery rate has improved to 94.90%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 15,424 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



