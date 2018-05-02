Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 22nd, 2021
    CBSE 12th boards, NEET, JEE Main: Govt to take final call on exams tomorrow

    Ahigh-level meeting will be conducted tomorrow with all the states/UT education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards as well as stakeholders to discuss about the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

    The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar.

    Pokhriyal has written to all States/ UTs regarding the conduct of examinations stating that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalisation of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning,” read an official press release.


