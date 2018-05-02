Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Mon, Sep 30th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Boat With 50-60 on Board Capsizes in West Bengal’s East Midnapore

New Delhi: Several people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in Rupnarayan in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, on Monday.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after scores were killed in Andhra Pradesh after a boat capsized in river Godavari, in East Godavari district. Before that, on September 13, 11 people died in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal when a boat capsized during ‘Ganpati Visarjan.’

According to reports, at the time of Monday’s incident, 50-60 people were on board the boat. Personnel from the nearby Mahishadol and Tamluk police stations are carrying out rescue operations.

More inputs awaited.

